ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill vs. Dawid Malan Stats After 23 ODI Innings
Dawid Malan is a left-hand top-order batsman from England. Malan has scored 1200 runs in the last 23 Innings.
Shubman Gill opens the inning for India. He is right-hand top-order batsman. He has scored 1274 runs in the last 23 innings.
Dawid Malan is known for his powerful striking of the ball. He has a good strike rate of 98.44 in One Day Internationals
Shubman Gill on the other hand has made his name in the Indian cricket team, with a phenomenal strike rate of 108.42 in One Day Internationals.
Malan maintains an average of 63.15 in the ODIs.
Gill has a healthy average of 67.95 in the ODIs.
After 23 ODIs Dawid Malan has scored 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries in his One Day International matches.
Gill has scored 4 hundreds, and 5 half centuries in his One Day Internationals.
