Shubman Gill owns a lavish house in Jaimal Singh Wala Village, Jalalabad Tehsil, Firozpur District, Punjab, India.

01 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

Gill owns a Range Rover Velar which is worth 89 Lakh INR.

Shubman Gill also has a Mahindra Thar which was gifted by company owner Anand Mahindra.

Shubman Gill's IPL contract is also massive as Gujarat pays him ₹80,000,000 for the season. His total IPL earnings amount to ₹23.20 Crore.

Apart from his homes the India opener owns multiple real estate properties across India.

Shubman Gill's monthly income and salary is estimated to be over $80,000 USD.

Shubman Gill has added ₹1 Crore INR to his annual earnings.

