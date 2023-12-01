Shubman Gill owns a lavish house in Jaimal Singh Wala Village, Jalalabad Tehsil, Firozpur District, Punjab, India.
Gill owns a Range Rover Velar which is worth 89 Lakh INR.
Shubman Gill also has a Mahindra Thar which was gifted by company owner Anand Mahindra.
Shubman Gill's IPL contract is also massive as Gujarat pays him ₹80,000,000 for the season. His total IPL earnings amount to ₹23.20 Crore.
Apart from his homes the India opener owns multiple real estate properties across India.
Shubman Gill's monthly income and salary is estimated to be over $80,000 USD.
Shubman Gill has added ₹1 Crore INR to his annual earnings.
