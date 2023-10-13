Shubman Gill's Fun Moments Before IND Vs PAK Clash
13 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shubman Gill has missed India's first two games in ODI World Cup 2023 due to a suspected dengue.
The Indian opener had to be admitted to a Chennai hospital last week as a precautionary measure.
However, Shubman Gill has recovered and is 99 per fit available for the Pakistan match on Saturday.
Shubman Gill batted for an hour on Thursday and was also seen in a jovial mood during Friday's training session.
Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form in 2023 as he has already scored more than 1000 runs in ODIs including five centuries.
Virat Kohli was also caught in a light mood during India's training session in Ahmedabad. In his last match against Pakistan, Kohli scored a century.
Rohit Sharma is coming into the Pakistan game on the back of a magnificent hundred against Afghanistan.
