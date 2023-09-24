Shubman Gill's International Centuries In 2023
116 runs vs Sri Lanka on 15 January 2023 at Greenfield International Stadium, India
208 runs vs New Zealand on 18 January 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India
112 runs vs New Zealand on 14 January 2023 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, India
121 runs vs Bangladesh on 15 September 2023 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
104 runs vs Australia on 24 September 2023 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, India
He also has most number of fours in 2023 International cricket with 85 boundaries.
By watching these numbers in his tally, it seems he could be the player to watchout for in ICC World Cup 2023.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place on 5th October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
