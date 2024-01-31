Shubman Gill's Last Six Test Scores
18 runs vs Australia in the second innings at The Oval
6 Runs in the West Indies Dominica Test
10 runs vs WI in 1st innings of Port Of Spain
29* runs vs WI in the second Innings of Port Of Spain
2 runs in the first innings of the South Africa Test match.
26 runs in the second innings of the Centurion Test.
36 runs in 1st Innings vs South Africa in Cape Town Test.
10 runs vs South Africa in the second innings against South Africa in the Cape Town Test.
23 runs in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test match.
0 runs vs England in the second innings of the Hyderabad Test.
