Shubman Gill's Net Worth, Brand Endorsements - Details
30 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shubman Gill gets an annual salary of Rs 3 crore from BCCI and also earns Rs 8 crore from IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.
The Indian batter is also the voice of Indian Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) in Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse.
Shubman Gill is associated with brands like CASIO, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, beatXP, Engage, Muscleblaze, Fiamam CEAT, Gillete, Acko, BharatPE, My11Circle, WINGS and The Sleep Company.
Shubman Gill owns Range Rover SUV and Mahindra Thar which estimates to be around Rs 1 to 1.5 crore.
The India opener owns multiple properties in the country which includes a plush house in Firozpur, Punjab.
Shubman Gill has millions of followers on social media. His Instagram has 11 million-plus followers and 5 million-plus on X (formerly Twitter).
Shubman Gill has been named new Gujarat Titans captain in Indian Premier League.
