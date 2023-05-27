While playing Qualifier 2 against MI Gill created history and becomes the highest run scorer in IPL Playoffs.
Shubman Gill scored the joint-fastest hundred in IPL playoffs.
Gill becomes the second batter in T20 history to score 3 centuries in 4 consecutive innings.
GT opener scored the most runs in 4 consecutive IPL innings (376)
While smashing the ballers Gill hit the most sixes in the IPL playoffs (10)
Shubman Gill surpasses RCB captain Faf du Plessis and becomes the highest run-getter of IPL 2023
Gill becomes the third cricketer after Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler and David Warner to score more than 800 runs in a single IPL season.
