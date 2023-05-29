Similarities Between PSL 2023 And IPL 2023 | Check Details
29 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Both teams playing the first match played the final too - Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (PSL 2023) & Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2023)
Defending champions played the first match and also played the final (Lahore Qalandars & Gujarat Titans)
The other team who played the first match against defending champions had wicketkeeper as captain (Mohammad Rizwan at Multan Sultans & MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings)
Defending champions lost Qualifier 1 (Lahore Qalandars & Gujarat Titans)
Final rescheduled and not played on the same day.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans are facing Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 final.
Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2023 final.
