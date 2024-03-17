Do You Know What Virat Kohli & Smriti Mandhana Have In Common
17 Mar, 2024
Koushik Paul
Jersey No.18: Both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana wear jersey no.18 – international and franchise cricket.
RCB Association: Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana play for the same franchise – Royal Challengers Bangalore – in Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League respectively.
Interestingly, both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana have led RCB. While Mandhana is currently leading the franchise in WPL, Kohli was the RCB captain from 2013 to 2021.
Another similarity between Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana is their batting positions. While Mandhana is a born opener, Kohli plays a dual role as an opener and batting at No.3 as per requirements.
Both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are the most-followed men’s and women’s Indian cricketers on Instagram. While Kohli has 266m followers, 9.7m people follow Mandhana.
Smriti Mandhana and Virat Kohli are two of most prominent faces in Indian cricket.
Lastly, both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are also known for their fitness and off-field fashion sense.
