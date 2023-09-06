Smallest Margin Of Loss By Teams In Asia Cup
The smallest margins in cricket matches can be really crucial for teams to win. Here are 5 matches where teams won by smallest of margins in Asia Cup.
In an intense match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The smallest margin was of 2 runs which took place at Mirpur in 2012.
In Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan turned out to be a nail-biter match. With Sri Lanka winning by 2 runs in Lahore.
In 2018 Bangladesh emerged victorious by 3 runs against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
In a match against Sri Lanka, India clinched victory by 4 runs in Colombo 2004 Asia Cup.
Oman registered their victory against Hong Kong by 5 runs in Fatullah, 2015 Asia Cup.
