Smriti Mandhana Turns 27: 10 Gorgeous PICS Of India Vice-Captain
18 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Smriti was born on 18 July 1996. He is fond of cricket since childhood.
Not only in Indian dress, Mandhana can melt everyone's hearts by wearing Western dress also.
Mandhana scored 50 on her Test debut, playing a key role in India's historic Test victory in England in 2014.
Smriti Mandhana looks gorgeous in the black dress.
The Indian vice-captain is flaunting her smile in traditional dress.
Mandhana looks so pretty in this pink dress as she poses with a beautiful smile.
Smriti Mandhana flaunts her beautiful smile while posing for the camera.
Mandhana looking beautiful in this pink traditional attire.
Smriti left science in school and chose hospitality and today she is one of the best cricket players in the world.
