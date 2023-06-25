Smriti Mandhana's Home Tour | IN PICS
25 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
India women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana lives in Sangli, in southern Maharashtra. Her home was built by combining two apartments on one floor.
Muted brown tones and white make up the interiors of Smriti Mandhana's house. Textured walls with wooden shelves are dotted with numerous trophies that Smriti won so far.
The warm living room with a brown L-shaped sofa is where the family spends most of its time.
Smriti Mandhana's bedroom is like that of any other woman of her age. It also has a few of her framed photos mounted on the wall.
An open wall-to-wall closet brims with Smriti Mandhana's clothes, bags, shoes and other accessories.
Smriti Mandhana’s apartment also features a home gym, and simple studio for shoots.
Smriti Mandhana loves cooking and spent the lockdown trying to brush up her culinary skiils.
