KL Rahul's house is in one of the oldest residential areas of North Bangalore in Benson town, and the apartment Binny Crescent has the classic charm of old Bangalore.

14 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

KL Rahul's house entrance is looking so colourful, isn't it?

KL Rahul doing pushups at his apartment's balcony.

KL Rahul loves to spend time with his pet dog and this photo is proof.

KL Rahul was spotted playing football during the lockdown in his house.

KL Rahul's bathroom pose at his house.

KL Rahul's income and net worth primarily came from cricket. He is a right-hand batsman in the Indian cricket team with a high brand value among other players.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND vs WI: India Tour Of West Indies 2023- Full Schedule

 Find Out More