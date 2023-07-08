Sourav Ganguly's Birthday: Dada's Record As India Captain | PICS
08 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Sourav Ganguly as an Indian Captain was a game changer for Indian Cricket in the 2000s.
Especially in Overseas tests, Sourav Ganguly has proved himself as on of the best Indian Captain statistically.
Playing outside India, Team India has won 11 out of 28 Test matches under Ganguly.
Sourav has the Win percentage of 42.85 in Tests & 53.90 in ODIs.
Ganguly has led India in 146 ODIs with the Men in Blue, winning 76 matches and losing 65 games. Only 5 matches ended in no result.
The Prince of Calcutta led India in 49 Test matches, winning 21 of them, losing 13 times and only on 15 occasions ending in a no result.
Sourav Ganguly is the third most successful Indian captain in Test cricket. Among the Indian captains, Ganguly holds the 5th position in Test runs.
Ganguly holds the 4th position in most runs among the Indian captains in ODI cricket.
