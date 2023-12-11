The wife of Tabraiz Shamsi, Khadija Shariff, is an LLB graduate

11 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

Lerisha Munsamy has tied knot with South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj

Reeza Hendricks and Lee-Ann Hendricks share a beautiful love story. They got married in 2019.

Aiden Markram recently tied the knot with Nicole Danielle O’Connor, the love of his life.

Heinrich Klaasen is married to Sone Martins, recognized as one of the country's most beautiful women.

David Miller is married to Camilla Harris, a professional Polo player.

Lizaad Williams' wife is Adri Williams, a Bachelor of Commerce Graduate.

