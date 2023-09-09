South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI: 5 Players To Watch Out For
09 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Marnus Labuschange: He came in as a concussion substitute for the injured Cameron Green. Labuschange scored an unbeaten 80 off 93 balls and led Australia to a memorable win.
Temba Bavuma: The South African skipper was the star performer for the hosts in the first match, smashing 114 and leading his side to a respectable total.
Marco Jansen: The left-arm pacer scored 32 runs with the bat and picked up one wicket in the first ODI. He will be crucial for the host, as Jansen can bowl anywhere and can provide handy runs at the end.
Josh Hazelwood: The Australian right-arm pacer was at his very best in the first ODI. Hazelwood took three wickets.
Travis Head: The Aussie opener scored 33 runs in the first ODI. Head will be itching to go more against South Africa in the second ODI.
Australia and South Africa will play the second ODI of their five-match series in Bloemfontein on September 9.
The tourists won the first match by three wickets with 58 balls to spare.
