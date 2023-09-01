South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Durban - 5 Players To Watch Out
01 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Aiden Markram: South African skipper could be one player who could make a big impact for his side. Makram didn't score well in the first T20I but he has been in fabulous form recently with scoring with 219 runs.
Mitchell Marsh: The Australian skipper led his side from the front. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten and smashed 92 runs in just 49 balls. He will be a threat for SA in 2nd T20I.
Lungi Ngidi: The South African pacer was expensive in first T20I giving 49 runs in his spell. Ngidi has wreaked havoc on almost every batting attack and has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings.
Tim David: The Australian middle-order batter scored a firey 64 runs in just 28 balls. Tim David also earned his maiden ODI call-up. He will definetly try to continue his form.
Tanveer Sangha: The debutant leg-spinner impressed his side with stunning figures of 4/31 runs. He dismantled Protea's middle-order by picking three main wickets. He is a player to watch out for.
Australia crushed South Africa by a record 111 runs in the series-opening T20 match in Durban.
