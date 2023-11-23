Former Cricketer S Sreesanth Booked In Cheating Case
Cricketers S Sreesanth, Rajiv Kumar, and Venkatesh Kini are facing a police case following a cheating complaint against them.
The complaint has been lodged by a man in a northern Kerala district.
The complainant alleges that Rajiv and Venkatesh received Rs 18.70 lakh, under the pretext of establishing a sports academy in Kollur.
According to the complainant, Sreesanth purportedly holds a partnership.
The complainant mentioned that he invested the money with the expectation of becoming a partner in the said academy.
The trio, including Sreesanth, has been charged under IPC Section 420.
Sreesanth is listed as the third accused in the cheating case.
