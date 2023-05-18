Orange cap holder Faf du Plessis, with 631 runs in 12 matches, will again play a big role in RCB's innings.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Virat Kohli thrice and Glenn Maxwell two times in the IPL.
The spotlight will be on Virat Kohli again in this crucial match against SRH, as he is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 438 runs.
Glenn Maxwell vs Mayank Markande is a game-changing battle for both teams, as Maxwell's strike rate is 160.77 in the middle overs, whereas Mayank has ten wickets so far.
SRH's batter, Rahul Tripathi, with just 258 runs to his name, will be itching to go big against RCB in this crucial match.
Mohammed Siraj is the go-to bowler for RCB. Siraj has picked up nine wickets in the PowerPlay and conceded runs at just 6.31 in that phase.
SRH's death bowling specialist will again try to choke players in the death overs against RCB. Natarajan needs three more wickets to reach 50 in the IPL.
