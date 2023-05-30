Stars Galore In CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Final | IN PICS
29 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was initially scheduled for May 28 but had to be postponed for a day due to heavy rains.
On Monday, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan cheered from the VVIP stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in an upcoming film called 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'
Vicky Kaushal was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday too when the rain played spoilsport.
Earlier, the likes of KING, Divine, Jonita Gandhi and Nucleya performed at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony.
Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan's 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's 54 to post a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs.
With rain again playing spoilsport, the revised target for Chennai Super Kings is 171 in 15 overs.
