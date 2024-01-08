Stephanie Rose Bertram – Kylian Mbappe’s Rumoured Girlfriend
08 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
PSG star Kylian Mbappe has found love with Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram.
At 28, Stephanie Rose Bertram is an established model. She walked ramps for brands like L’Oreal and H&M.
Before Kylian Mbappe, Stephanie Rose Bertram dated PSG right-back Gregory van der Wiel.
With Gregory van der Wiel, Stephanie Rose Bertram welcomed her daughter in 2018. However after their separation, the child lives with her mother.
Recent Instagram posts by designer Eli Mizrahi showcased Stephanie Rose Bertram passionately supporting Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Stephanie Rose Bertram faced rumours of attempting to trap Kylian Mbappe and denied these claims on Instagram, addressing the cyberbullying that ensued.
Belgian Stephanie Rose Bertram rose to where she is by her own struggles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India's Strongest Probable Playing XI Against Afghanistan