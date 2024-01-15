Sumit Nagal: Unknown Facts About Indian Tennis Star
15 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Sumit Nagal was born in Jhajjar, Haryana to Suresh Nagal and Krishna Devi, and started playing tennis at the age of eight.
At the age of 10, Sumit Nagal was inducted into Mahesh Bhupathi's Mission 2018 program. He moved to Canada and Germany for training but he continued to receive backing from Bhupathi.
Sumit Nagal won 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with Ly Hoang Nam. He was sixth Indian at that time to win a junior Grand Slam title.
Sumit Nagal’s forehand is arguably his biggest weapon. He can control the pace and pattern of a rally by driving his forehand in different directions.
Sumit Nagal’s forehand return is particularly strong, and he often hits clean winners with that shot.
Sumit Nagal’s serve is solid but not threatening, owing largely to his relatively short height. His backhand also suffers a little from lack of power.
Besides tennis, Sumit Nagal loves cricket. He would have chosen cricket as profession if not played tennis.
