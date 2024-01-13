Sumit Nagal’s Record At Tennis Grand Slams
13 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
India’s Sumit Nagal entered the Australian Open Main Draw after a gap of three years after he beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4 in the final round of the qualifiers.
Currently ranked 139 in ATP Rankings, Sumit Nagal will face Alexander Bublik in the first round of Australian Open on January 15. This is his fourth overall Grand Slam main draw appearance.
Sumit Nagal made his Grand Slam main draw debut in 2019 US Open, when he faced Roger Federer in his opening round match. He lost the match 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.
With his skillful game, Sumit Nagal also earned praise from legendary Roger Federer.
A year later at 2020 US Open Main Draw, Sumit Nagal won his opening round match against Bradley Klahn.
Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman (2013 US Open) to win a singles match in the main draw of a Grand Slam in 2020.
Sumit Nagal's last appearance at a Grand Slam Main Draw took place at the Australian Open in 2021.
