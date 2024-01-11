Check Sunil Gavaskar’s Education Qualification, Records
11 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Sunil Gavaskar is an Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer who represented India from 1971 to 1987.
Gavaskar is regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time.
Gavaskar was widely appreciated for his technique against fast bowling.
Sunil Gavaskar completed his school education from St Xavier's High School and was also named India's Best School Boy Cricketer in 1966.
Gavaskar later took admission to St Xavier’s College for higher studies.
Gavaskar’s first-class debut was for Vazir Sultan Colts XI against Dungarpur in 1966/67.
Sunil Gavaskar was captain of Indian cricket team in 1970s and early 80s.
Gavaskar’s score of 205 in the First Test Match as a captain made him the first Indian to score a double century in India against the West Indies.
Interestingly, he became the first captain to get the team a 1-0 win against West Indies.
Gavaskar scored 121 in his 29th Test Match against West Indies to equal the record of Sir Don Bradman.
