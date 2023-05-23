Suresh Raina's Extraordinary Stats In IPL Playoffs
Suresh Raina have scored the most runs in the IPL playoffs he scored 714 runs.
Raina holds the fastest fifty of IPL as the just take 16 balls to reach the 50 runs mark.
Suresh Raina AKA Mr. IPL smashed most sixes (40) in the IPL playoff.
Suresh Raina also holds the record for most fours (51) in IPL's playoff.
Raina is also the winner of most POTM awards. Mr. IPL won it three times.
Raina also holds the best strike rate (155.35) in the IPL playoffs.
