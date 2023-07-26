Syazrul Idrus: All You Need To Know About Malaysian T20I Superstar
26 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Malaysia medium-pacer picked up seven for eighth against China in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier match.
The 32-year-old Malaysian pacer becomes the first-ever player to take a seven-wicket haul in a T20I match.
His outstanding performance helped the Malaysian team all-out China for just 23 runs.
The pacer broked Nigerian Peter Aho’s earlier record for the best bowling figures in a men’s T20Is. Aho picked up six wickets for five runs against Sierra Leone in 2021.
The Malaysian pacer was born on January 09 in the year 1991.
He has played a total of 223 matches, with scoring 1207 runs and taking 273 wickets in his career.
In the T20I format, the pacer has played 23 matches with 47 wickets and the best figure of 7/8.
In the List A matches, he debuted against Denmark in Kuala Lumpur on December 04 in 2022.
Syazrul Idrus made his T20I debut against Vanuatu at Kuala Lumpur on October 01- 02 in 2019.
The 32-year-old Malaysian pacer's full name is Syazrul Ezat Idrus.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni's Rs 1.7 Lakh Monthy Job Offer From India Cements | IN PICS