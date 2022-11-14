Unlucky Dinesh Karthik

Kaneria thought Karthik was unlucky as he couldn't perform for 2-3 games and was replaced by Pant thereafter.

14 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

Pant Should Have Opened!

Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria insisted that Rishabh Pant should have batted higher up the order and could have opened with Rohit Sharma.

14 Nov, 2022

Absence of Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah could have been the spearhead of India's bowling line-up but his injury reduced India's might exponentially.

14 Nov, 2022

Jadeja Injury's Before T20 WC

Ravindra Jadeja's injury ruling him out of T20 WC made Indian management rethink on their line-up reckons Kaneria.

14 Nov, 2022

IND's Sub-standard Performance Against Big Teams

Kaneria said that India's performance against quality side had been poor as they lost against strong teams like SA and ENG

14 Nov, 2022

