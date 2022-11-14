Kaneria thought Karthik was unlucky as he couldn't perform for 2-3 games and was replaced by Pant thereafter.
14 Nov, 2022
Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria insisted that Rishabh Pant should have batted higher up the order and could have opened with Rohit Sharma.
14 Nov, 2022
Jasprit Bumrah could have been the spearhead of India's bowling line-up but his injury reduced India's might exponentially.
14 Nov, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja's injury ruling him out of T20 WC made Indian management rethink on their line-up reckons Kaneria.
14 Nov, 2022
Kaneria said that India's performance against quality side had been poor as they lost against strong teams like SA and ENG
14 Nov, 2022
