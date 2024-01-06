T20 World Cup 2024: India’s Schedule, Date, Venue, Time
06 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
India have been clubbed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 along with Pakistan, Ireland, hosts USA and Canada.
Since India are in Group A, they will play all its preliminary matches in the USA. India’s first three group games will be held in New York while the final tie will be in Florida.
India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
The high-anticipated clash India vs Pakistan match will be held in New York City on June 9.
The USA will be India’s third opponents in group stages on June 12 in New York.
India will play their final Group A game against Canada on June 15 in Florida.
All of India’s matches at the T20 World Cup 2024 will start on 8:30 PM IST.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Afghanistan Schedule For T20 World Cup 2024