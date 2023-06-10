Tamannaah Bhatia To Izabelle Leite - Virat Kohli's Ex-Girlfriends
10 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is a poster boy in Indian sports and carries a huge female following because of his fitness and good looks.
Virat Kohli was in a reported relationship with Tamil actress Sakshi Agarwal when he rose to fame. However, Agarwal denied the rumours in an interview.
After leading India to U-19 World Cup win in 2008, Virat Kohli was rumoured to date Sarah Jane Dias for a brief period. Sarah Jane was Miss India 2007 winner.
Virat Kohli was in a reported relationship with Izabelle Leite for years which the latter confirmed in an interview. However, they broke up on mutual consent.
Reportedly South Indian actress Sanjjanaa Galrani fell in love with Virat Kohli after the Indian cricketer joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. The duo met at Vijay Mallya's party.
Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia were reportedly dating each other after appearing for a mobile commercial together. No one ever confirmed their relationship though.
Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. The duo welcomed their first child in 2021.
