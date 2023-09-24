Team India's Epic Milestone Achievements Under KL Rahul's Captaincy
Virat Kohli ended century drought with his much-awaited 71st Ton
Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest ODI Double century
India beat Australia at Mohali after 27 years
Cheteshwar Pujara ended century drought and scored a Test ton after 3 years
Mohammed Shami became 1st Indian bowler to take an ODI Fifer at home in last 16 years
India posted their highest ODI total against Australia
Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI and Test century
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: David Warner vs Kuldeep Yadav Comparison