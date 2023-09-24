Team India's Epic Milestone Achievements Under KL Rahul's Captaincy

24 Sep, 2023

Nikhil

Virat Kohli ended century drought with his much-awaited 71st Ton

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest ODI Double century

India beat Australia at Mohali after 27 years

Cheteshwar Pujara ended century drought and scored a Test ton after 3 years

Mohammed Shami became 1st Indian bowler to take an ODI Fifer at home in last 16 years

India posted their highest ODI total against Australia

Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI and Test century

