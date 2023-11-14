Team India's ODI Record At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai
India have played 21 ODI games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, in which the 'Men in Blue' have clinched 12 wins and nine losses.
The highest total by Team India was made recently when Rohit Sharma's side scored 357/8 against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli scored the highest individual score in Mumbai's iconic stadium. He made 121 runs against the Kiwis on October 22, 2017.
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored the highest partnership of 189 runs at Wankhede against Sri Lanka on November 2 in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar scored the most runs at Wankhede Stadium. The 'Master Blaster' scored 455 runs from 11 games.
ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semi-final will take place on 15th October.
This vital match will be played at Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NZ: India Record In ODI World Cup Semifinal