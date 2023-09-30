There are nine teams who have faced India at least once in the World Cup but failed to beat Them.
Pakistan has a long losing streak of seven matches in the World Cup against India.
Kenya comes at number second with a losing streak of four matches against the men in blue.
Ireland follows up with a losing streak of two matches against India.
Netherlands also comes up in the list losing two matches against India.
UAE faced India only once back in 2019 World Cup and lost against the men in blue.
Namibia also faced India only once in the World Cup and the men in blue won that match.
2019 World Cup match number 28, Afghanistan lost a thrilling encounter against India. This was the first time they faced India in World Cup edition.
Back in 2006/07 World Cup, Bermuda faced India only once in world cup editions and lost that match.
1975 World Cup 6th match at Leeds, East Africa faced India and lost the match, this was the first and last time they faced each other in World Cup editions.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will start from 5 October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. (2:00 PM IST)
