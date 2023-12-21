Rohit Sharma has left the captaincy of Mumbai Indians and franchise has already announced his successor (Hardik Pandya) for the upcoming season
Chennai Super Kings will look for Rohit Sharma as their tribute post for Rohit after he was removed as MI captain was speculative. He will likely to be Dhoni's successor for the upcoming years.
Sunrisers Hyderabad might also look for Rohit considering his IPL captaincy, the franchise is looking for a captain for the upcoming season.
Struggling Punjab Kings will also look to take Rohit Sharma to break their trophy drought.
Imagine Rohit and Kohli Playing in IPL for the same franchise. Well, this could happen and RCB are also looking for a captain since Kohli left the captaincy.
Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captain of Indian Premier League.
