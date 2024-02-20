Teams Who Should Have Bought Sarfaraz Khan For IPL 2024
Sarfaraz Khan would be the potential middle-order batter for Gujarat Titans.
Sarfaraz Khan could be the backup option for Rajasthan Royals he would be a wise choice if Riyan Parag fails to be consistent
Sarfaraz Khan's ability to attack spinners from the get-go could have been perfect for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
KKR have struggled with their top-order and with Sarfaraz in their side, they could have benefitted. Surely, they would look at it as a big miss of not having him on their side.
Sarfaraz Khan recently made his debut in the Indian Test cricket Team
Sarfaraz Khan is in lethal form in the recently concluded Test match against England.
