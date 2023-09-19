The Rock Returns To WWE: All You Need To Know About Him
19 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
He made his debut as a grinning good guy at the 1996 Survivor Series.
The Rock known as Brahma Bull has won eight WWE Championships.
The Rock still returned to the ring against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XXVIII.
He won the WWE Championship from CM Punk in 2013 and defended it against Cena once again at WrestleMania 29.
He returned back to WWE on 15th September on Smackdown Live.
People are crazy to watch his "The People's Elbow". That's the most electrifying move.
WWE’s newest generation of fans what their elders already knew: That he truly is The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.
