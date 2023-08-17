Times When MS Dhoni Courted A Controversy
17 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
MS Dhoni found himself in a major controversy during a RR vs CSK match in IPL 2029. Realising an umpiring blunder, Dhoni walked into the field which raised few eyebrows.
During the 2013 IPL spot-fixing saga, CSK captain was thoroughly questioned and was accused by one of the lawyers of being dishonest. CSK were suspended for 2016 and 2017.
There were rumours that during the 2011-12 CB Series in Australia, MS Dhoni decided to drop Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar from the squad as they were slow on the field.
MS Dhoni was accused of having stakes with Rhiti Sports, who were managing several top stars before the 2013 Champions Trophy. Experts and formers suspected conflict of interest involving Dhoni.
Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh accused MS Dhoni of not supporting his son in the Indian team.
MS Dhoni faced a criminal case filed against him in Bengaluru for allegedly outraging religious sentiments in 2015.
MS Dhoni was fined 10 per cent of his match fees for his comments on a controversial LBW decision against Dwayne Smith during CSK's chase in 2015 IPL qualifier against Mumbai Indians.
