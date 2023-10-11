Top 10 Achievements Of Birthday Boy Hardik Pandya- In Pics
Hardik Pandya was born on 11 October 1993. He is native to Surat, Gujarat.
For India, Hardik Pandya has been crucial in a number of victories. Pandya is one of the finest ball strikers thanks to his tremendous hitting.
Hardik Pandya is India's marquee all-rounder. Currently the vice captain of India he is leading in ICC World Cup 2023.
In the 2012–13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in a match between Baroda and Mumbai, Pandya made his domestic cricket debut.
In a three-match T20 series against the hosts in Australia in 2016, Pandya made his international debut.
Pandya made his ODI debut in an at-home series against New Zealand in October 2016. He gave India the victory at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala with his 3/31 with the ball.
Pandya excelled with his bat in his maiden series in Sri Lanka, when he began his Test career.
The Baroda all-rounder joined Mumbai Indians (MI) during the mini-auction for INR 10 lakh and played in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which took place in 2015.
One of the most successful captains of the Indian Premier League is Hardik Pandya. Leading Gujarat Titans to victory.
In the 2022 Finals, Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya debuted his first IPL title by defeating Rajasthan Royals.
Pandya and Serbian model Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1 in Dubai. Agastya was the name given to the youngster who was born into their life.
