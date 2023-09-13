Top 10 Best Fielders In The History Of Cricket- In Pics
10. Faf Du Plessis from South Africa. He is an excellent fielder and one of the best cricket batsmen from South Africa.
9. Suresh Raina from India is a phenomenal left hand batsman and is regarded as one of the greatest cricket fielders.
8. Steve Smith from Australia, one of the top batsman of Australia. Smith always surprises his fans and opponents with his exceptional catches.
7. Ravindra Jadeja from India is a brilliant all-rounder. His efforts in fielding catches the attention of everyone.
6. Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood, he is regarded as the greatest fielders in cricket of his time.
5. Andrew Symonds hailing from Australia, his skills on the field is truly exceptional.
4. Former South African cricketer, Herschelle Gibbs is regarded as the most successful fielder of all time.
3. Former captain of Australia, Ricky Ponting is known for his exceptional batting skills, but very few know his breathtaking catches on the field.
2. Popularly known as Mr. 360, AB de Villiers is known for his super-man like skills on the field.
1. Jonty Rhodes from South Africa. He is regarded as the most spectacular fielders in the history of cricket.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND Bowlers Who Picked Fifers vs PAK in ODIs