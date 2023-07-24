Top 10 Bowlers With Most Wickets In Asia Cup In ODIs

24 Jul, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 1995-2010: 30 wickets.

Lasith Malinga (SL) 2004-2018: 29 wickets.

Ajantha Mendis (SL) 2008-2014: 26 wickets.

Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 2008-2014: 25 wickets.

Chaminda Vaas (SL) 1995-2008: 23 wickets.

Irfan Pathan (IND) 2004-2012: 22 wickets.

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1990-2008: 22 wickets.

Abdur Razzak (BAN) 2004-2014: 22 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2010-2018: 19 wickets.

Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 2008-2018: 18 wickets.

