Top 10 Bowlers With Most Wickets In Asia Cup In ODIs
24 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 1995-2010: 30 wickets.
Lasith Malinga (SL) 2004-2018: 29 wickets.
Ajantha Mendis (SL) 2008-2014: 26 wickets.
Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 2008-2014: 25 wickets.
Chaminda Vaas (SL) 1995-2008: 23 wickets.
Irfan Pathan (IND) 2004-2012: 22 wickets.
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1990-2008: 22 wickets.
Abdur Razzak (BAN) 2004-2014: 22 wickets.
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 2010-2018: 19 wickets.
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) 2008-2018: 18 wickets.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Batters With Most Test Hundreds Than Virat Kohli