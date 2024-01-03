Top 10 Cricket Records Broken In 2023
Ben Stokes broke Brendon McCullum's record with a staggering 124 sixes. Stokes smashed the record-breaking 108th six against New Zealand, leaving a lasting impact on the format.
Glenn Maxwell smashed fastest hundred in ODI World Cup, achieving the feat in just 40 deliveries against Netherlands.
South Africa smashed the highest total in World Cup history by amassing a monumental 428/5 against Sri Lanka.
Quinton de Kock century for South Africa to chase down 259 runs vs West Indies, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in T20Is.
Rohit Sharma broke the all time record of most sixes in a year he slammed 582 international maximums across formats in 2023.
Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century in World Cup 2023. He broke the ODI tons record of all-time great Sachin Tendulkar.
Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus scripted history in the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier, claiming a historic 7-wicket haul with figures of 7/8.
