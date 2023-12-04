Top 10 Cricket Records Which Might Never be Broken

04 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 Test wickets

Brian Lara’s ominous record of scoring 400 in a Test innings

Sir Donald Bradman’s average of 99.94 in Tests

Best ODI bowling figures - Chaminda Vaas bowling figures of 8/19 ODI versus Zimbabwe

Rohit Sharma’s highest individual score in ODIs - 264 runs

Sachin Tendulkar’s most number of international matches - 664 international matches

Highest score by a nightwatchman in Tests - Jason Gillespie -201* runs in 2006

Most number of ODI wins at a stretch - 21 by Australia

Jim Laker’s 19 wickets in a Test match

Pakistani seamer Mohammad Sami bowling a 17-ball over - included 7 wides and 4 no-balls.

