Top 10 Cricket Records Which Might Never be Broken
04 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of 800 Test wickets
Brian Lara’s ominous record of scoring 400 in a Test innings
Sir Donald Bradman’s average of 99.94 in Tests
Best ODI bowling figures - Chaminda Vaas bowling figures of 8/19 ODI versus Zimbabwe
Rohit Sharma’s highest individual score in ODIs - 264 runs
Sachin Tendulkar’s most number of international matches - 664 international matches
Highest score by a nightwatchman in Tests - Jason Gillespie -201* runs in 2006
Most number of ODI wins at a stretch - 21 by Australia
Jim Laker’s 19 wickets in a Test match
Pakistani seamer Mohammad Sami bowling a 17-ball over - included 7 wides and 4 no-balls.
