Top 10: Cricketers With Most ODI Runs After 100 Innings
Babar Azam of Pakistan tops the list with 5142 runs in ODI cricket.
Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla comes at second list scoring 4946 runs in ODI cricket.
Windies Legend Sir Viv Richards holds up third position in the list by scoring 4607 runs.
West Indies star batter Shai Hope takes up fourth spot with amassing 4436 runs after 100 innings.
English cricketer Joe Root hits the list at fifth position by scoring 4428 runs in ODI cricket.
Indian Opener Shikhar Dhawan is also on the sixth place of the list having 4343 runs to his name after 100 matches.
Aussie Opener David Warner also strikes the list on the seventh spot having 4272 runs in ODI cricket.
Former West Indies opener Sir Gardon Greenidge takes place at number eight scoring 4254 runs in ODI cricket.
Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli securing his place at number ten by hitting 4230 runs in ODI cricket after 100 innings.
