Top 10 Facts About Rahul Dravid

29 Nov, 2023

Nikhil

Birthday: 11 January 1973

Born Location: Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Full Name: Rahul Sharad Dravid

Multilingual: Speaks Marathi (Mother tongue), Kannada, English, and Hindi fluently.

Wife/Spouse: Vijeta Pendharkar

Known As: The Wall and Mr. Dependable

Education: MBA in St Joseph’s College of Business Administration

National Awards: Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by India Govt for Cricket.

Jersey number: 19

Test Cricket: Most Balls Faced By a Batsman

