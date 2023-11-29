Top 10 Facts About Rahul Dravid
Birthday: 11 January 1973
Born Location: Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Full Name: Rahul Sharad Dravid
Multilingual: Speaks Marathi (Mother tongue), Kannada, English, and Hindi fluently.
Wife/Spouse: Vijeta Pendharkar
Known As: The Wall and Mr. Dependable
Education: MBA in St Joseph’s College of Business Administration
National Awards: Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by India Govt for Cricket.
Test Cricket: Most Balls Faced By a Batsman
