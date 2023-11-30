Top 10 facts About Virat Kohli
30 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only bowler in T20i cricket to take a wicket on zeroth delivery.
Kohli is a vegan and follows a strict diet free of dairy or meat products.
The 35-year-old Kohli is the only Indian player to score a century in his 50 over World Cup debut.
Virat Kohli holds the highest score against Pakistan in ODIs. He blasted 183 runs against Pakistan in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup.
The VKF foundation established by Virat which works for the empowerment of underprivileged children in Mumbai.
Kohli met the love of his life, Anushka Sharma, at an ad shoot for Clear shampoo in 2013.
The right-handed Indian batter is the only player representing only one franchise in the Indian Premier League. He represents Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In 2013, ICC declared him the cricketer of the year, making him the youngest player to achieve this feat at 23.
The Indian stalwart is a phenomenon on social media and earns over ₹5 Crore per sponsored post on Instagram.
Kohli loves tattoos and has over 10 of them on his body. These tattoos represent his loved ones, faith and achievements.
