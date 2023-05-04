Top 10 Fastest 50 in IPL History from 2008 through 2023
04 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Pat Cummins leads the charts of fastest 50 in IPL which he scored against MI in 14 balls.
KL Rahul is second on the list with 50 in 14 balls against DC.
Yusuf Pathan follows Rahul at third position with 50 in 15 balls against SRH.
Nicholas Pooran is fourth on the list with 50 in 15 balls against RCB.
Sunil Narine makes the list at fifth position with 50 in 15 balls against RCB.
Kieron Pollard has also scored a 50 in 15 balls against CSK.
Suresh Raina also features in the list with 50 in 16 balls against PBKS.
Ishan Kishan smashed a 16-ball 50 against SRH
Ishan Kishan has a 17-ball 50 against KKR
Hardik Pandya too scored a 17-ball 50 against KKR.
