Top 10 Upcoming Athletes In The World- In Pics
10. Sadio Mané, Al Nassr's newest acquisition.
9. Kaljo began her basketball career as a starter at Montclair Prep High School.
8. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly is one of the most famous footballers in the Premier League.
7. Marat is a retired World No. 1 tennis player belonging to the Tatar ethnic group,
6. Yusra Mardini, a Syrian-born swimmer, is one of the sport's most promising emerging stars.
5. Karim Mostafa Benzema is a renowned professional footballer who has won multiple awards, including the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and the UEFA Best Player in Europe award.
4. Bahraini sprinter Roqaya Al-Gassra surpassed social expectations by competing in the Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing in 2004 and 2008, respectively.
3. Growing up, the 2016 TIME 100 Most Influential People nominee was an avid swimmer, volleyball, tennis, and softball player. However, the challenge of modesty and the inability to wear a full-body covering drove her to pick fencing.
2. Sara Samir Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed, an Egyptian weightlifter, is one of the few notable female Muslim sportsmen challenging stereotypes about Muslim women's weakness and disempowerment.
1. Sir Mo Farah, one of the greatest Olympic long-distance runners and possibly the greatest sportsman of all time, has won over ten world titles, including four Olympic gold medals.
