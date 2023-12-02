American Football: Average Salary $2.7 Million PA. NFL and NCAA are the most popular football leagues in the United States.
02 Dec, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Baseball: Average Salary $4.9 Million PA. The major baseball leagues deal in billions of dollars.
Basketball: Average Salary $8.5 Million PA. It is a highly competitive and very highly-paying sport.
Cricket: Average Salary $2 Million PA. The game has evolved over decades into one of the most well-paid sports.
Formula 1/Grand Prix Racing: Average Salary $4 Million PA. Highest class international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars
Golf: Average Salary $1.4 Million PA. It has tournaments like The Tour Championship with biggest purse of $70 million.
Ice Hockey: Average Salary $3.5 Million PA. Most popular in Canada, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, and USA.
NASCAR Driving: Average Salary $112,000 PA. Considered one of the top-ranked motorsports organizations in the world.
Soccer: Average Salary $3.9 Million PA. As of 2022, over 200 national teams compete in qualifying tournaments. Huge money is involved.
UFC Fighting: Average Salary $150,249 PA. Ultimate Fighting Championship, largest MMA promotion in the world as of 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Leading Run Scorers In 2023 Across All Formats