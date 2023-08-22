Top 10 Indian Cricketers' Wives: Their Professions

22 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter, wife of Jasprit Bumrah.

Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress and businesswoman, the wife of Virat Kohli.

Dhanashree Verma is a dance choreographer, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal

Priyanka Raina is a banker and the wife of Suresh Raina.

Sakshi Dhoni is a former hotel receptionist, wife of MS Dhoni.

Natasha Stankovic is a model and actress, the wife of Hardik Pandya.

Anjali Tendulkar is a pediatrician, wife of Sachin Tendulkar.

Devisha Shetty is a dance coach, wife of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ritika Sajdeh is a sports manager and the wife of Rohit Sharma.

Dipika Pallikal is a squash player and the wife of Dinesh Karthik.

Thanks For Reading!

