Top 10 Indian Cricketers' Wives: Their Professions
22 Aug, 2023
Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter, wife of Jasprit Bumrah.
Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress and businesswoman, the wife of Virat Kohli.
Dhanashree Verma is a dance choreographer, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal
Priyanka Raina is a banker and the wife of Suresh Raina.
Sakshi Dhoni is a former hotel receptionist, wife of MS Dhoni.
Natasha Stankovic is a model and actress, the wife of Hardik Pandya.
Anjali Tendulkar is a pediatrician, wife of Sachin Tendulkar.
Devisha Shetty is a dance coach, wife of Suryakumar Yadav.
Ritika Sajdeh is a sports manager and the wife of Rohit Sharma.
Dipika Pallikal is a squash player and the wife of Dinesh Karthik.
