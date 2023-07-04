Top 10 Left-Handers With The Most Test Centuries

04 Jul, 2023

Koushik Paul

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) | 100s: 38 | Matches: 134

Brian Lara (West Indies) | 100s: 34 | Matches: 131

Alastair Cook (England) | 100s: 33 | Matches: 161

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) | 100s: 30 | Matches: 164

Matthew Hayden (Australia) | 100s: 30 | Matches: 103

Graeme Smith (South Africa) | 100s: 27 | Matches: 117

Allan Border (Australia) | 100s: 27 | Matches: 156

Sir Garry Sobers (West Indies) | 100s: 26 | Matches 93

David Warner (Australia) | 100s: 25 | Matches: 103

David Gower (England) | 100s: 18 | Matches: 117

