Top 10 Left-Handers With The Most Test Centuries
04 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) | 100s: 38 | Matches: 134
Brian Lara (West Indies) | 100s: 34 | Matches: 131
Alastair Cook (England) | 100s: 33 | Matches: 161
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) | 100s: 30 | Matches: 164
Matthew Hayden (Australia) | 100s: 30 | Matches: 103
Graeme Smith (South Africa) | 100s: 27 | Matches: 117
Allan Border (Australia) | 100s: 27 | Matches: 156
Sir Garry Sobers (West Indies) | 100s: 26 | Matches 93
David Warner (Australia) | 100s: 25 | Matches: 103
David Gower (England) | 100s: 18 | Matches: 117
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Indians To Watch Out In Ultimate Table Tennis