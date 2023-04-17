Prithvi Shaw who is currently playing for the Delhi Capitals was the captain of the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning team.
Sourav Ganguly was leading India in the 2002 Champions Trophy which was shared by India and Sri Lanka.
Indian U-19 Captain Shafali Verma also won the U-19 Women World Cup in 2023.
Yash Dhull also comes on the list as under his captaincy India won the U-19 World Cup in 2022.
India's most successful captain MS Dhoni was also the captain of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team India also won the ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years.
Virat Kohli led his India won the U-19 cricket World Cup in 2008.
Under MS Dhoni's captaincy India lift the inaugural season of ICC T20 World Cup in 2007.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif led India won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2000.
Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain who won the World Cup for India in 1983.
Unmukht Chand led India also won the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2012.
